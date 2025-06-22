After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat’s 'Kennedy' wows NYIFF; is Indian theatrical release on cards? Rahul Bhat and Anurag Kashyap were nominated for the Best Actor and Best Director awards at NYIFF. Their action-thriller was screened at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival on Saturday night.

Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Kennedy was screened at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) on Saturday night. The movie that features Rahul Bhat in the lead role earned thunderous applause and praise at the film festival. The film has been lauded across continents, from Cannes to Sydney and now New York. At NYIFF, the film played to a packed auditorium, followed by an engaging post-screening session with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat in attendance.

Rahul Bhat expresses gratitude

Rahul and Anurag were nominated for the Best Actor and Best Director awards at NYIFF. Rahul Bhat expressed his gratitude and said, 'I’m truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor at NYIFF. The response in New York has been nothing short of surreal; the first screening of Kennedy sold out in just 40 seconds! A second show had to be added, and that kind of love is incredibly humbling. What’s even more heartening is that this isn’t just a one-off; everywhere Kennedy has been screened, it’s sold out within minutes. The response across the world has been overwhelming, and I’m deeply grateful for it.'

When will Kennedy release in India?

Audience reactions were immediate and emotional. A user wrote on X 'One way, it’s sad that the movie Kennedy isn’t released in theatres yet, for reasons that I’m not aware of!' Another comment read, 'After a very long time, I have seen such a masterpiece in Hindi Cinema with a gripping story, catchy music and outstanding acting! This movie needs a theatrical release!' Such comments have become increasingly common, as fans in India voice their frustration over the film’s continued absence from local theatres. With this, it also seems like Kennedy might soon have a theatrical release in India.

Kennedy had a 7 minute standing ovation at Cannes

For those who don't know, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Yes! 2023. The film has been longing for an Indian theatrical release for that long. However, when the film was screened at Cannes, it received a 7-minute standing ovation. Moreover, Rahul was seen getting emotional with the response to his film.

