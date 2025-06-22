Box Office Report: Know Sitaare Zameen Par, Kuberaa and Housefull 5's Saturday collection Saturday has been a perfect day in terms of the earnings at the ticket counter. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned well, while 'Kuberaa' maintained its hold at the box office.

New Delhi:

These days, several films are making a splash at the box office. After a slow start, Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has picked up pace in terms of earnings. South's film 'Kuberaa' is earning well. 'Housefull 5' is losing its hold at the box office, while the Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon' is also running at a slow pace. Let's know how Saturday was for these films.

Sitaare Zameen Par

After a long wait, Aamir Khan's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' has been released in theatres. The film got very good reviews from audience and critics. Although the film had a less-than-expected collection on the first day, on the second day, the film did wonders. On Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 21.50 crore. On the opening day, the film had done a business of Rs 10.7 crore. In this way, the film has earned Rs 32.20 crore in two days.

Kuberaa

South film 'Kuberaa' is also doing well. The film rocked the box office on the very first day. The film has earned well on the second day as well. The film has earned Rs 16 crore on Saturday. On the first day, the film had earned Rs 14.75 crore. In this way, the film has earned Rs 30.75 crore so far. Dhanush's acting in the film is being praised a lot.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' has once again seen a jump in its earnings over the weekend. The film has earned Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday. The film has earned Rs 172.35 crore so far. According to a report, the film's budget is about Rs 225 crore. In such a situation, it is said that the film will take a long time to recover its cost.

How to Train Your Dragon

Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon' had an average opening in India. The film's earnings increased a bit during the weekend, but now the film's earnings have fallen drastically. Till Saturday, the film has earned Rs 18.67 crore in India. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 17 lakh on Saturday while the English version earned Rs 1.44 crore.

