Adnan Sami's meme fest on X is too cool to miss, mocks Pakistan with 'Sindoor Se Tandoor Tak' post

India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Indian Army did an airstrike on Tuesday night. India has attacked 9 terrorist bases located in Pakistan. India has named this befitting reply as Operation Sindoor. Several celebs, sports persons and politicians have praised the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor. Singer Adnan Sami has also reacted to this. He had also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Adnan Sami mocks Pakistan

Singer Adnan Sami is very active on social media. He does not shy away from giving his opinion on every issue. The singer was seen expressing his anger after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, the singer expressed happiness to Operation Sindoor. With this, the singer shares several memes on his X post while replying to Pakistani users.

Adnan Sami's meme fest

Adnan Sami shared the poster of Operation Sindoor and wrote, 'Jai Hind.' Along with this, he posted a tricolour emoji. Apart from this, the singer shared a poster, which read, 'Sindoor se tandoor tak.' Apart from this, he has shared two photos in which a gun is pointed at the head of the news anchor. Sharing this, he wrote, 'Pakistani TV news enters this time. All is well.'

Adnan Sami's citizenship

Let us tell you that Adnan Sami came to India in 2001 with a Pakistani passport. He stayed in the country for 15 years. After that, he got Indian citizenship in 2016; his Pakistani passport expired in 2013. Only after this did the process of Adnan getting Indian citizenship start. Adnan recently narrated an incident on social media in which he said that some Pakistani citizens supported him in changing his citizenship. He said that Pakistani citizens are also troubled by the army there and want to change their citizenship to Indian.

