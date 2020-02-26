Image Source : TWITTER Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Aashiqui 3 rumours: Have no clue

The 2013 film Aashiqui 2 was director Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur's first collaboration. After this, the duo was seen working together on the recently released film Malang. Malang did well at the box office and was loved by the fans. With two successful movies made by the actor and filmmaker, fans want to see the duo again come back to work on a new project. One project that people are speculating will reunite the two is Aashiqui 3. While Aditya Roy Kapur was talking to a media portal, he opened up and said that he had no clue about whether Aashiqui is being made at all or not.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aditya not only quashed the rumors but also revealed his unawareness about the same stating that this is news to him too. The Fitoor actor further said that he has not heard about Aashiqui 3. He also elaborated on the topic by saying that one should ask his question to Mohit Suri himself. Aditya said that he finds it tough to think about a film he wants to be part of before he knows what it’s about.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is widely acknowledged as a handsome young man, says at times the good looks can overpower the acting skills of an actor.

"I do not want to think about it too much, though in all the reviews I read (there is) at least one line about the way I look. People talk about my look but my appearance is not in my hands, right? If we look at the West, whether it is Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and some others mainstream actors -- they don't get enough credit for their acting skills at times, but their screen presence and how handsome they are (are spoken about)," Aditya told IANS.

"People can discount their acting skills and put it down to their looks. When it comes to me, I have no control over it but surely I want to establish myself as a combination of both," he added.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page