'Don't leave seats until credits stop…': Aditya Dhar drops BIG hint on Dhurandhar Part 3

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is opening to paid previews on March 18, followed by a worldwide release on March 19. Ahead of the same, director Aditya Dhar took to Instagram and penned an official statement, expressing gratitude for all the love the audience has showered on Dhurandhar. In his note, he requested fans not to reveal spoilers of the movie. However, it was the caption that took the cake. The filmmaker's one-liner left fans wondering whether Dhar hinted at Dhurandhar Part 3.

Aditya Dhar requests fans not to share spoilers, teaser Dhurandhar 3

The note shared by Aditya Dhar reads, “To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.”

Urging for no spoilers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the filmmaker added, “So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest. We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.”

In the caption, the director wrote, “Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling," leaving fans wondering about Dhurandhar Part 3. Take a look:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing in how many languages?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is releasing in five languages after a massive demand from the audience to release the film in regional languages too. Ranveer Singh's film will hit the screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE: Aditya Dhar requests 'no spoilers' ahead of release