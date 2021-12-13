Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE) Actress arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting her minor domestic help

The Versova Police recently arrested a 25-year-old actress for allegedly assaulting her domestic help for not finishing the work on time. According to ANI, the accused is a resident of Versova and was residing alone in a flat. The woman used to beat the domestic help with sandals. Reportedly, the victim told the police that she was assaulted on several occasions after she claimed that she didn’t work properly.

"A 25-year- old actress arrested by Versova Police for assaulting a minor house-help for delay in work. As per the victim, the accused beat her up with sandals: Mumbai Police," the agency tweeted.

As per reports in ETimes, the victim reportedly told the police that the accused assaulted and tortured her in the past citing that she has not done her work properly. This time, the girl filed a complaint because, the actress, who claims to be a struggling actress, allegedly assaulted her and then disrobed her, before she started clicking pictures and videos. The victim has also stated that she sustained injuries on her head after being beaten up, following which she went to a hospital for treatment.

The police registered an FIR under Section 326 (assault), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), after the girl. along with her sister filed a complaint.