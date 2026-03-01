Actress Sonal Chauhan stuck at Dubai airport, appeals to PM Modi for safe return

New Delhi:

As tensions rise in the Middle East because of the Iran-Israel conflict, several flights have been disrupted in the region. Actor Sonal Chauhan shared an update stating that she is stuck in Dubai because flights were suspended.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan asked for help, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requesting the Indian government's support in arranging her safe return to India.

Actress Sonal Chauhan stuck at Dubai airport, reaches out to PM Modi

In her Instagram story, Sonal wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely (sic)." She further added, "I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @megindia @india_in_dubai (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : SONAL CHAUHAN'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Sonal Chauhan's Instagram story

Sonal Chauhan is among several passengers who were left stranded at Dubai International Airport. Star Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is also stuck at the airport. On Sunday, she shared an update about her situation on her X handle. She wrote, "The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us (sic)."

Assuring everyone of her safety, she added, "We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle (sic)."

Sonal Chauhan's work front

Sonal Chauhan is an Indian actress and model. She is best known for her roles in films like Jannat and Adipurush. On the work front, Sonal will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Mirzapur: The Film.

For the unversed, Mirzapur: The Film featues Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

