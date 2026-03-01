List of March 2026 theatrical releases: Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and others

New Delhi:

While every month is special for cinema lovers, some months are particularly special for them, as they await the release of films starring their favorite stars or box office hits. The month of March is also going to be special for cinema lovers, as a slew of spectacular films from Hindi and South Indian cinema are set to hit the screens this month.

From Hollywood, Bollywood to Tollywood, let's have a look at films that will release in cinemas in March 2026.

Hoppers

Hoppers, an American animated science fiction adventure comedy, will be released in theaters on March 6. The film is full of comedy and will be especially fun to watch with children. It deals with the theme of transferring human consciousness to animals.

Charak

Renowned director Sudipto Sen's Charak is also set to release in theaters on March 6. The film is based on the occult practices of child sacrifice in the name of black magic and superstition.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby will return in selected theatres on March 6. The film will release worldwide on Netflix on March 20.

Kissa Court Kachahari Ka

The upcoming courtroom drama Kissa Court Kachahari Ka will be released in theaters on March 13. Rajesh Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Neelu Kohli and Anju Jadhav star in this film, which exposes the flaws in the judicial system. While the film tackles a serious subject, it also features a dose of comedy.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups

March 19 is one of the most historic dates of the year, as both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theaters on March 19. Toxic (starring superstar Yash) is one of the biggest South Indian films, also starring Hindi cinema stars like Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. The film will be released in multiple languages.

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is a fictional film depicting India-Pakistan relations, which attempts to present a realistic perspective by combining true events. The first part of the film received a great response, but now it remains to be seen whether audiences prefer Yash's Toxic or Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Aadu 3

The Malayalam comedy film Aadu 3 will also be released on March 19. The film is directed by Manuel Thomas and stars Jayasuriya in the lead role. Two sequels to the film have previously been released, and both received good box office response.

Project Hail Mary

The American science fiction film Project Hail Mary will be released in theaters on March 20. The film tells the story of a man who has lost his memory but still embarks on a dangerous mission in space to save humanity.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be released in theaters on March 26. This comedy tells the story of a bandit who commits violence but also helps ordinary people. It is being said that the OTT rights of the film have also been sold.

