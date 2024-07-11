Actor Gaurav Bakshi arrested for stopping Minister Neelkant Halarnkar's car

Follow us on Image Source : @IGAURAVBAKSHI OTT actor Gaurav Bakshi has been arrested by Goa Police on Thursday

Actor Gaurav Bakshi has been embroiled in controversy for stopping Minister Neelkant Halarnkar's car. Goa Police has arrested Gaurav in this case. Let us tell you that Neelkant Halarnkar is the Animal Husbandry Minister in the Goa Government and Gaurav Bakshi is accused of obstructing Neelkant's movement by stopping his car.

A complaint was filed at Colvale Police Station

Reportedly, a complaint was lodged by the personal security officer of Minister Neelkant Halarnkar at the Colvale Police Station in North Goa, after which the action of arresting Gaurav was taken. According to a senior police officer of the state, a case has been registered against Gaurav Bakshi under sections related to obstructing the work of a public servant and intentionally stopping him.

Here's what the minister said

Talking about the incident, Minister Neelkant Halarnkar said that he was leaving in his car to attend a program at Revora Panchayat Hall in the North Goa district when actor Gaurav Bakshi blocked his way with his car. The actor was also asked to remove the car, but he threatened Halarnkar's personal security officer.

Who is Gaurav Bakshi?

Actor Gaurav Bakshi also released a video on her Instagram stories after this incident, in which the actor said that he has lodged a complaint against the minister in the police station. Gaurav says that it was Minister Neelkant Halarnkar's car that blocked his way.

For the unversed, Gaurav Bakshi has acted in the web series 'Bombay Begums' and 'Naxalbari'. He also runs a start-up in Goa. Let us tell you that on this matter, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said in his statement that the state government has taken cognizance of the incident and Gaurav Bakshi will be arrested.

