Ahead of Sarfira release, here's Akshay Kumar's box office report card; 8 out of 10 films are flops

Akshay Kumar's film 'Sarfira' is releasing in theatres on July 12. This will be the second film of the Khiladi in theatres this year. Before this, he was featured in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. But, the film was not anything special at the box office and was declared a flop. Expectations are tied to 'Sarfira', but several filmmakers and money holders have faced failures with Akki's films in the past. While it remains to be seen how the audience will welcome the tomorrow releasing film, let's have a look at Akshay Kumar's box office report card.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was released in theatres on April 11, 2014, on the occasion of Eid this year. But, it could not do anything special. The film did a business of Rs 15.65 crore on the opening day. The earnings till the first weekend were Rs 49.9 crore. This film was made at a cost of about Rs 350 crore. Its shooting took place in Jordan, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar also appeared in the film, but all that went in vain. According to the report of Sacnilk, the Indian net collection of this film was Rs 64.75 crore. At the same time, this film did a business of Rs 110 crore worldwide and the film flopped badly.

Mission Raniganj

This film by Akshay Kumar was released in theaters on October 6, 2023. Made at a cost of about Rs 55 crore, this film also fell flat at the box office. This is a biopic, which is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill. The film did a business of Rs 2.8 crore on the opening day. It was able to earn Rs 18.25 crore in the first weekend. The India net collection of the film was Rs 34.17 crore and the worldwide earnings were Rs 46 crore. Overall, the makers were at a loss and the boat of the player's career sank.

OMG 2

This Akshay Kumar film, released in August last year, was definitely a box office hit. But, calling it completely Akshay Kumar's film would be unfair to Pankaj Tripathi, because in 'OMG 2' he won the hearts of the audience more with his acting. Secondly, this was a franchise film. However, even after competing with 'Gadar 2', the film did a good collection, so it deserves praise. Made in a budget of about Rs 60 crore, the India net collection of this film was Rs 151 crore and the worldwide collection was Rs 221.75 crore. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office.

Selfie

Released in February last year, this film starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi proved to be a disaster at the box office. According to the report of Sacnilk, the Indian net collection of this film made in a budget of about Rs 100 crore was only Rs 17 crore. The worldwide earnings were Rs 24.6 crore. The film opened its account with Rs 2.55 crore on the first day. Hardly anyone can digest the fact that a film of a big actor like Akshay Kumar earns so much on the opening day, but the figures are proving it.

Ram Setu

This film by Akshay Kumar was released in October 2022. It was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. It was a big buzz before its release, but when the film was released, it turned out to be an average film in terms of earnings. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also seen in it. The India net collection of this film, which collected 15.25 on the opening day, was Rs 74.7 crore and the worldwide earnings were Rs 96.74 crore.

Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in the year 2022, on 11 August 2022, Akshay Kumar brought a film by the same name. But, the audience did not like his gift. This film also got the tag of a flop. Akshay was paired once again with Bhumi Pednekar in this film. Directed by Anand L Rai, this film was made with a budget of around Rs 70 crore. Talking about earnings, the India net collection of the film was Rs 48.63 crore and the worldwide collection was Rs 68.38 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj

The film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in 2022 itself. This was the film on which there was a lot of controversy before its release. Its name was changed. But, when this film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi came to theatres, the audience rejected it. Akshay Kumar was trolled a lot for his look. This is the debut film of 2017 Miss World pageant winner Manushi Chhillar. Talking about earnings, this film made on a huge budget of Rs 220 crore did an Indian net collection of only Rs 68.25 crore. Worldwide the film could collect only 90.55 crores and the film proved to be a flop.

Bachchan Pandey

Released in March 2022, 'Bachchan Pandey' also featured Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. Directed by Farhad, this film also flopped at the box office. Made on a budget of around Rs 165 crore, the film made an Indian net collection of Rs 51.04 crore. The worldwide earnings of the film were Rs 74.2 crore.

Sooryavanshi

Released in November 2021, Akshay Kumar's film 'Sooryavanshi' was definitely a hit at the box office. Made on a budget of around Rs 180 crore, the Indian net collection of the film was Rs 195.55 crore. The worldwide earnings were Rs 293 crore. The film did a business of Rs 26.29 crore on the opening day. It joined the 100 crore club in the very first week. The film earned Rs 120 crore in the first weekend.

Bell Bottom

Khiladi Kumar's boat sank in the film 'Bell Bottom' as well. This film, which was released in August 2021, was made on a budget of Rs 180 crore. But, in terms of earnings, the India net collection was limited to Rs 33.31 crore. Worldwide earnings were also only Rs 53.7 crore.

Now it remains interesting to see if Akshay Kumar can get Sarfira makers their money back. For the unversed, Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. Suriya won the National Award for this film in the best actor category and the film won a total 5 national awards that year. Both the films (Soorarai Pottru and Sarfira) have been directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara.

