Action can be taken against Alia Bhatt for not following quarantine rules after Karan Johar's party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Troubles may increase for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Action may be taken against the under Pandemic Act for not following COVID norms. the actress was one of the celebrities who attended Karan Johar's party on Dec 8. While other guests, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested COVID positive, Alia Bhatt's report came negative.

However, according to the BMC rules, a person with high risk contact is required to home quarantine for 14 days. apparently, Alia broke the rule by going to Delhi for promoting her film Brahmastra. BMC is probing the matter.

On getting information about Alia Bhatt going to Delhi, the health department of BMC H West ward contacted Alia's manager on Wednesday. The health department had advised Alia to stay in Delhi after breaking quarantine norms. However, the actress returned to the city late at night on Wednesday.

The actress also shared pictures of her visiting Delhi's Bangla Sahab gurdwara with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The development comes a week after Bollywood director Karan Johar threw a private bash for around a dozen people at his home following which the aforementioned Bollywood celebs tested positive on Sunday. With they are showing mild symptoms, the B-town personalities have been shunted to home quarantine and treatment in their sealed flats while the BMC H-West Ward has taken up sanitisation of the four buildings.

In a simultaneous exercise, the civic health authorities have managed to trace around three dozen contacts of the celebs who attended the party at Johar's home last Wednesday and they have been sent for genome sequencing to eliminate the fear of Omicron variant. Their reports are expected shortly.