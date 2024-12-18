Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Laapataa Ladies OUT but Santosh is still IN: A look at 97th Oscars International Feature Film shortlist

Laapataa Ladies OUT but Santosh is still IN: A look at 97th Oscars International Feature Film shortlist

UK's official entry, Santosh has made it to the top 15 of the International Feature Film shortlist. The film features Indian actresses Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar in lead roles and has been directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 14:04 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 14:27 IST
Oscars International Feature Film
Image Source : X A look at the 97th Oscars International Feature Film shortlist's top 15

Kiran Rao's most celebrated film 'Laapataa Ladies' was India's official entry for Oscar 2025. However, the film failed to make it to the top 15 shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. Now that India's film is out of the race, disappointments are bound to happen. However, another Hindi film has made it to the top 15. This film was not sent by India but by the UK. Titled 'Santosh', the movie features Indian actresses Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar in lead roles and has been directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri. 

About 'Santosh'

This investigative thriller has been written and directed by Sandhya Suri. The movie's plot is based on a North Indian village. BAFTA, a group chosen by the American Academy to choose the UK's presentation, has chosen the movie. At this year's Cannes Film Festival, the movie made its debut in Un Certain Regard. 'Santosh' was chosen from the UK since it was widely distributed there and had British producers' backing. Alan McAlex, James Bausher, Balthazar de Ganay, and Mike Goodridge are the film's producers. Its executive producers are Lucia Haslauer, Martin Gerhard, Eva Yates, Diarmid Scrimshaw, and Ama Ampadu.

Top 15 of 97th Oscars International Feature Film Shortlist

  1. Brazil- I’m Still Here
  2. Canada- Universal Language
  3. Czech Republic- Waves
  4. Denmark- The Girl with the Needle
  5. France- Emilia Perez
  6. Germany- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  7. Iceland- Touch
  8. Ireland- Kneecap
  9. Italy- Vermiglio
  10. Latvia- Flow
  11. Norway- Armand
  12. Palestine- From Ground Zero
  13. Senegal- Dahomey
  14. Thailand- How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
  15. United Kingdom- Santosh

When is Oscar 2025 planned?

The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood will host the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2025. It will be broadcast live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and streamed live in more than 200 countries throughout the globe.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Productions reacts to Laapataa Ladies losing out at Oscar Best International Film shortlist

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement