Laapataa Ladies OUT but Santosh is still IN: A look at 97th Oscars International Feature Film shortlist

Kiran Rao's most celebrated film 'Laapataa Ladies' was India's official entry for Oscar 2025. However, the film failed to make it to the top 15 shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. Now that India's film is out of the race, disappointments are bound to happen. However, another Hindi film has made it to the top 15. This film was not sent by India but by the UK. Titled 'Santosh', the movie features Indian actresses Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar in lead roles and has been directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri.

About 'Santosh'

This investigative thriller has been written and directed by Sandhya Suri. The movie's plot is based on a North Indian village. BAFTA, a group chosen by the American Academy to choose the UK's presentation, has chosen the movie. At this year's Cannes Film Festival, the movie made its debut in Un Certain Regard. 'Santosh' was chosen from the UK since it was widely distributed there and had British producers' backing. Alan McAlex, James Bausher, Balthazar de Ganay, and Mike Goodridge are the film's producers. Its executive producers are Lucia Haslauer, Martin Gerhard, Eva Yates, Diarmid Scrimshaw, and Ama Ampadu.

Top 15 of 97th Oscars International Feature Film Shortlist

Brazil- I’m Still Here Canada- Universal Language Czech Republic- Waves Denmark- The Girl with the Needle France- Emilia Perez Germany- The Seed of the Sacred Fig Iceland- Touch Ireland- Kneecap Italy- Vermiglio Latvia- Flow Norway- Armand Palestine- From Ground Zero Senegal- Dahomey Thailand- How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies United Kingdom- Santosh

When is Oscar 2025 planned?

The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood will host the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2025. It will be broadcast live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and streamed live in more than 200 countries throughout the globe.

