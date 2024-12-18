Aamir Khan Productions reacts to Laapataa Ladies losing out at Oscar Best International Film shortlist

Follow us on Image Source : X Aamir Khan Productions reacts to Laapataa Ladies losing at the Oscars

2024's Bollywood film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was India's official entry to the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, the film featuring newcomers Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav failed to make it into the top 15. Yes! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 97th Oscars ceremony on Tuesday. However, this list didn't have the name of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies in the shortlist of the Best International Feature Film category.

Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1 this year. The production house has released an official statement on their film's failure to make it to the final category list at the Oscars this year.

What did Aamir Khan Productions say?

"Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film," their official note read.

They concluded their official note by saying, "We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey."

More deets about the film

For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is set against the backdrop of rural India. It revolves around the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train. One of the tracks from the film titled 'Sajni' is still loved and is the most popular one on social media. On Spotify India, it is one of the top tracks of 2024 and has been streamed over 186 million times.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 crosses Rs 1,400 cr mark globally but fails to beat THESE 2024 releases, check full list