Aashram 3 Part 2 teaser out: Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala while Pammi plans vengeance | WATCH

Bollywood Bobby Deol's much-talked-about web series Ashram's Season 3 Part 2 has been announced. His series has been in the headlines for a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for Ashram 3 Part 2. This series has been announced with a bang teaser. In the teaser of Ashram 3 Part 2, once again Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala style is seen, which is very cunning. However, looking at the teaser, it can be said that Pammi's important role will be seen in Part 2.

Ashram 3 Part 2 teaser is out now!

Baba Nirala's return to power, the unwavering faith of loyal followers and the echo of internal conspiracies - the teaser of 'Ek Badnaam Ashram' Season 3 Part 2 is astonishing! This time the story will be filled with even more suspense and thrill. In the teaser, Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol) seems to be regaining his lost power, his blind followers are looking more fanatical than before, but the tension between his close ones is also clearly visible. Old secrets are now about to come out and old traitors are preparing to come out again. In this new chapter, this battle of deception, revenge and salvation is going to take an even more complicated turn, where the role of Pammi and Bhopa will be very important. The teaser has been made even more tremendous by Saregama's song 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', which has made the whole atmosphere even more exciting.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed and produced by National Award Winner Prakash Jha, this thrilling crime drama will see a strong star cast. Apart from Bobby Deol, the show will feature Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajiv Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in important roles. Ek Badnaam Ashram Season 3- Part 2 is going to stream very soon for free, only on Amazon MX Player. The release date has not been announced yet.

