Aarti Ravi responds after Tamil actor Ravi Mohan attends wedding with Kenishaa Francis | See Post

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and singer Kenishaa Francis were spotted together at producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai on Friday. Seeing the duo together once again has sparked speculation. Ravi Mohan attended the wedding with rumoured girlfriend Kenisha months after announcing his separation from ex-wife Aarti. Although last year, Ravi and Kenishaa had said that they were friends, their presence now has reignited rumours about their relationship.

Both Ravi and Kenishaa wore matching outfits at the wedding. The actor was seen in a traditional golden shirt and dhoti, whereas Kenishaa opted for a golden-colored saree with embroidery on the border. After this, Ravi Mohan's ex wife Aarti Ravi shared a note on her Instagram account on Friday.

For the unversed, last year in September, Ravi Mohan stated on his X handle (formerly Twitter) that he had taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of his marriage with Aarti. However, Aarti stated that she and her son were 'b;indsided' by the announcement.

What did Aarti Ravi say?

On Friday, Aarti Ravi released a long note on her Instagram account regarding her split. In the note she wrote, 'For a year, i have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than i needed to be heard.'

She further added, 'I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing- not because I didn't have the truth but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents. Today while the world sees carefully curated appearances and photo captions, our reality is very different. My divorce is still ongoing. But the man I once stood beside for 18 years- in love, loyalty and belief- has not just walked away from me- but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour.

Aarti also wrote, 'You can move on in gold silk. You can replace roles in your public life. But you cannot rewrite the truth. A father is not just a title. It is a responsibility. She concluded her note by saying, 'I do not cry. I do not scream. I stand tall, because I must. For the two boys who still call you Appa. And for them, I will never back down.'

