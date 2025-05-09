Before entering Bollywood, this superstar played a young army officer in a 1980s TV drama Read further to know about the Bollywood superstar and producer who portrayed the role of an army officer in a television drama series before entering the film industry.

New Delhi:

Entering the Hindi film industry without any connections is not easy. Several newcomers start work by acting in soap operas and TV serials. Today, we are going to tell you about one such Bollywood actor who needs no introduction. It is significant to note that he made his acting debut at the age of 21 and featured in several serial drama soap operas and TV shows. But do you know that before making it big in Bollywood, this now-celebrated superstar played the role of a young army officer in a popular 1980s television drama? Read further to find out who he is.

Who is this actor?

The actor is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, also referred to as King Khan in the entertainment industry. In his acting career, he has appeared in over 100 films and earned several accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards so far. Shah Rukh Khan made his television debut with the action drama series 'Fauji', which premiered in 1988. The TV series was directed by the late Lt Col Raj Kumar Kapoor. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rakesh Sharma and Vikram Chopra in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8, this series is available to stream on Prime Video.

The story of the series 'Fauji' follows a new set of trainees as they start their training to become commandos in the Indian Army, where Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a young army officer named Lt. Abhimanyu Rai. The Hindi-language television series had thirteen episodes and was aired on DD National.

For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana, directed by Raj Kanwar. The action-comedy drama film features Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti, Dalip Tahil and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. Talking about the work front, he was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki alongside Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made his Met gala debut and became the first Indian male actor who grace the Met Gala red carpet. The fashion gala was held on May 5, 2025, in New York City.

