Aap Ki Adalat: Farhan Akhtar reveals how Sridevi slipped and fell during Yash Chopra's 'Lamhe' shoot

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war-drama, 120 Bahadur, appeared on India TV's popular show, Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. Farhan plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur, the Indian braveheart who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest military honour for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.

Apart from talking about the film, Farhan also shared several anecdotes from his career, including the one, when he was an assistant cameraman on the sets of Yash Chopra's 'Lamhe' and saw Sridevi slip on the sets of the film.

When Sridevi slipped on Lamhe sets

Farhan Akhtar revealed how he almost lost his job as an assistant cameraman while working in Yash Chopra's 'Lamhe' when Sridevi fell on a slippery film set during shoot.

Asked by Rajat Sharma why he made Sridevi fall, Farhan replied, "Main koun hota hoon Srideviji ko giraane wala? (Who am I to make her fall?) I was an assistant cameraman. I was the seventh or eighth cameraman. The main cameraman was Manmohan, or Manji, who was sitting on a crane and watching through his viewfinder. The scene was that Srideviji gets bad news, and she starts to dance out of frustration. She first spoke to choreographer Saroj ji (Khan)."

The actor further said, "The chief cameraman told me he noticed something shining on the floor. I took a pail of water and cloth to dry the spot. Suddenly, Srideviji came forward; she slipped, flew through the air with legs akimbo, and fell smack in front of me. There was 'sannaataa' (silence). A pin-drop silence. I thought my career in films was over. I am grateful to Srideviji. She suddenly started laughing, and when others saw her laughing, they too guffawed with her. It is because of Srideviji that I am sitting here today in Aap Ki Adalat."

Farhan's 120 Bahadur will release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

