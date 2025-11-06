120 Bahadur trailer: Farhan Akhtar leads 120 soldiers against 3000 Chinese troops in 1962 Indo-China war film The trailer of 120 Bahadur is out, promising an action-packed war drama led by Farhan Akhtar. Based on the real-life 1962 Indo-China War, the film tells the story of 120 Indian soldiers who fought valiantly against 3,000 Chinese troops.

The much-awaited trailer of 120 Bahadur is out now. The film is based on the true story of the Indo-China war of 1962, where Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (played by Farhan Akhtar) led 120 Indian soldiers to tackle 3000 Chinese soldiers.

Farhan Akhtar plays the lead role in the film, and Raashii Khanna his on-screen wife.

120 Bahadur trailer out

120 Bahadur brings to life the heroic story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who displayed unmatched bravery in the historic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the valiant leader who, alongside his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of India’s most defining military moments. The film captures our soldiers' unbreakable spirit, patriotism, and sacrifice, with a powerful line resonating throughout the story, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge”, symbolising their courage, unity, and love for the motherland.

Farhan, in his post, thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his initial narration to the story. "Based on a true story that shaped our nation’s history, 120 Bahadur - Trailer out now. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur Special thanks to @amitabhbachchan Sir," he wrote.

More about 120 Bahadur

Raashii Khanna plays Farhan Akhtar's wife in the film. At an event, she addressed the unspoken strength of an Army wife. Raashii stated, "I think I'm very fortunate that I got to be a part of 120 Bahadur. To be in the role of an Army wife in itself is a challenge. And it wasn't easy for me because of the way the scenes were written, the depth with which they were written and every time I was in a scene, I got very emotional."

She continued, "The film tested me as an actor and think I love being part of films that do that. Coming back to playing an army wife, I won't be able to put it into words. I think you'll have to watch the film. You'll understand what her feelings are mostly through her eyes. There's an undercurrent of loss throughout and that is because like every army wife, she too makes a compromise with the truth that her loved one might not come back. And that's a very heavy feeling to live with. So I've tried to do my best with it. And I hope you all like it."

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.