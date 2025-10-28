Aamir Khan's 7 Filmfare award-winning film is re-releasing next month | Deets Inside The 1995 Bollywood classic Rangeela is being re-released, marking three decades since its original premiere. Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar played the lead roles in the film.

New Delhi:

Rangeela, starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, is set to return to theaters 30 years after its original release. Audiences will be able to see the film in a new 4K HD restored version on November 28.

With this re-release, the makers hope to attract those who remember the original, while also bringing the film's story to a new generation.

Rangeela to release after 30 years

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela was first released in 1995. With music by AR Rahman, the film won over audiences with its catchy songs and emotional story. In an official statement, director Ram Gopal Varma said, 'Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that even ordinary people can dare to dream big. Its success demonstrated that cinema that breaks rules is often the most memorable.'

Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela was released in 1995. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film, and to mark this occasion, the makers have announced its release on November 28.

Rangeela's box office performance and awards

For the unversed, the film was a superhit in 1995 and also won 7 out of 14 Filmfare Award. The awards included Best Supporting Actor for Jackie Shroff, Best Music Director for A.R. Rahman, and a special jury award for Asha Bhosle.

Sushil Kumar Agarwal, CEO of Ultra Media, explained the decision behind the re-release. 'For many, 'Rangeela' is a memorable journey back to the golden era of Bollywood. With Ultra Rewind, we are bringing this iconic classic film to modern audiences in a stunning 4K format,' said the CEO.

Also Read: FWICE urges PM Modi to honour late actor Satish Shah with Padma Shri