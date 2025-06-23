Aamir Khan reveals original 'Dhoom 3' plot: 'It would've been a better film' Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan revealed the original storyline of the 2013 film 'Dhoom 3' in an interview. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor said, 'It would've been a better film if this was the story. '

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been in the news lately due to his latest release, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The family drama film, which hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025, has been receiving a positive response from the audience. However, the film's opening day collection fell short of expectations from an Aamir Khan starrer. Before this, Aamir was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. However, the comedy-drama film failed to perform well at the box office.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', which was released in the year 2016, was a massive box office success. Before these, he delivered other blockbusters like 'PK' and 'Dhoom 3'. Interestingly, Aamir believes that Dhoom 3 could have been an even better film. In a recent interview with Mashable India, the actor opened up about how the removal of a particular character affected the film's narrative.

"Dhoom 3 would’ve been a better film," says Aamir

Discussing the original storyline of the 2013 action thriller Dhoom 3, Aamir said in Hindi, which translates in English as, "Dhoom 3 could have been better. There was a character in the original script, Jai Dixit’s wife, Sweety (played by Rimi Sen), who had appeared in parts 1 and 2. But Adi and Victor felt she wasn’t necessary, so they removed her and didn’t even shoot those scenes. According to me, that was a big mistake. Now, the wife’s character is completely missing. In the original script, she was going to divorce him (Abhishek Bachchan), and she was the one who initiated it."

For the unversed, the film 'Dhoom 3' is the third instalment of the hit action crime drama franchise 'Dhoom'. Directed and co-written by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the Bollywood movie features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Siddharth Nigam and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Film certification bodies to ban Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaarji 3 controversy, say reports