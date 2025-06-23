Film certification bodies to ban Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaarji 3 controversy, say reports Film certification bodies are likely to ban Diljit Dosanjh over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's casting in his upcoming horror comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The film is set to release overseas on Friday, June 27, 2025.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming horror comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3' has been involved in a controversy after he dropped the official trailer of the film on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The trailer showcases a glimpse of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit. This move has sparked outrage among netizens as they have started slamming Diljit for casting a Pakistani actress in his film.

It is worth noting that India banned Pakistani artists due to the ongoing tension between the two countries following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that happened on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. It must be noted that, while sharing the official trailer of 'Sardaar Ji 3', the singer-actor Diljit mentioned that the film will not be released in India and will be released overseas on June 27, 2025. Social media users have expressed their views on the internet about Hania Aamir's casting in the film.

Film bodies to ban Diljit Dosanjh over Hania Aamir's casting in Sardaar Ji 3

In an interview with HT, the President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, Ashoke Pandit, said, "We had written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier, and they refused to give it a certificate. I had seen Hania's tweets as well during the time of Operation Sindoor. We are going to take action and tell the producers to not work with him (Diljit). He should be fully boycotted in the country by music labels and Punjabi film industry. Diljit is a compulsive Pakistani lover."

For the unversed, in May 2025, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemned the anti-India statements by Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan following Operation Sindoor and shared a press release regarding the Pakistani entertainment industry. In a tweet, AICWA wrote, "AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them."

