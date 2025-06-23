A look at the top 5 OG shows when it comes to binge-watching If you're in the market for your new television obsession, you're in luck! We've got five wonderful shows that are binge-worthy.

We've all been there, mindlessly scrolling through streaming sites, frantically searching for that next half-decent series to binge. The ultimate binge-watch is not just a decent plot; it's characters you'll love, storylines that keep you on the edge of your seat, and that compulsion to press 'next episode' until morning light. If you're in the market for your new television obsession, you're in luck! We've got five wonderful shows that are binge-worthy.

1. Breaking Bad

Let's begin with a classic. Breaking Bad is more than a TV show about a high school chemistry teacher who becomes a meth lord; it's a lesson in character study and moral gray area. Watch Walter White slip slowly, miserably into the mind of a criminal driven by desperation and mounting ego. The tension is crackling, the acting superb, and the plot turns will leave you gasping. Each season builds perfectly upon the previous one, so you can't help but continue once started.

Why it's binge-worthy: Unrivalled character development, complex plot, ongoing suspense, and a fulfilling (yet heart-wrenching) finale.

2. Game of Thrones

Get ready to be transported to the realm of fantasy in Westeros, where noble families fight each other to rule the Iron Throne. Game of Thrones revolutionised fantasy TV grandeur with a gargantuan cast, dragons, direwolves, and politics that will have you clutching at your seat in wonder. Betrayals, alliances, premature deaths, and surprise heroes are present in abundance, weaving a web so complex you'll be eager to recognise every strand.

Why it's binge-worthy: Immersive world-building, complex characters, unpredictable plot twists, and massive scale.

3. The Office (US)

Occasionally, you just need a laugh and some reassurance. The Office (US) provides both in abundance. The side-splitting, often cringe-inducing day-to-day antics of the Dunder Mifflin crew, a paper sales company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, are followed by this mockumentary sitcom. From Michael Scott's cringeworthy moments to Jim and Pam's cute courtship, the humour of the show is ageless, its characters forever endearing. It's the ideal remedy for a weekend in.

Why it's binge-worthy: Relatable workplace humour, iconic characters, quotable lines, and a feel-good vibe that makes it perfect for rewatching.

4. Stranger Things

If you're craving a combination of science fiction, horror, and 80s nostalgia, Stranger Things is your ticket. Based in the allegedly quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana, this series tracks a group of kids as they dig up supernatural secrets, government cover-ups, and a monster alternate world known as the Upside Down. With its captivating plot, exceptional young cast, and homage to classic 80s films, "Stranger Things" will carry you away on an adventure of magic and suspense.

Why it's binge-worthy: Gripping mystery, great ensemble cast, old-school vibe, and great balance of scares and heartwarming scenes.

5. Ozark

For a dark and gritty crime drama enthusiast, Ozark is a must-see. Watch the Byrde family move to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican cartel. What begins as a means of survival soon becomes a twisted web of lies, violence, and moral ambiguity. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney both turn in powerhouse performances as Marty and Wendy Byrde, living day-to-day life-or-death with ruthless ferocity.

Why it's binge-worthy: Dark tension, deeply flawed characters, witty writing, and a constant ratcheting up of stakes that will have you stuck to your screen.

