A look at Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi's filmy love story | Birthday Special Lara Dutta is celebrating her 47th birthday today. On the occasion, let's have a look at Miss Universe 2000 and Mahesh Bhupathi's love story.

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has worked in many popular films. She made her name through modelling before acting. Then, she entered the world of acting. Earlier in the year 2000, she also won the title of Miss Universe. Lara made her debut with the Bollywood film 'Andaaz' featuring Akshay Kumar. After this, she became a part of many more popular films. Talking about her personal life, Lara married Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi. Let's know their love story.

Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi's first meeting was strictly business

The first meeting of Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who is always active on social media, and Mahesh Bhupathi was very special. Both of them are from Bangalore. It is said that Mahesh Bhupathi first saw Lara Dutta after she became Miss Universe in the year 2000. However, before Miss Universe, Mahesh Bhupathi had become a world-famous tennis player. He started liking Lara Dutta after seeing her for the first time. After this, both of them met during a business meeting regarding Mahesh Bhupathi's entertainment and sports management company, in which Lara asked Mahesh's company to manage her work.

Proposed during a candlelight dinner

Mahesh Bhupathi proposed to Lara Dutta by putting a ring on her finger during a candlelight dinner in America. Mahesh had specially designed this ring for Lara himself. At that time, Mahesh had gone to New York to play the US Open. When asked by the media, both of them often described each other as just friends. Lara Dutta, who had come to watch the match of Mahesh Bhupathi, who is known for his calm and cheerful nature, fell in love with his simplicity.

Married in 2011

Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi got engaged in September 2010. After this, the next year on February 16, 2011, both of them got married in Mumbai in a simple ceremony. 6 months after the marriage, Lara announced that she was pregnant. Both of them have a beautiful daughter, whose name is Saira Bhupathi.

