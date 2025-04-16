Madhuri Dixit's godfather, who quit acting after delivering blockbuster, received National Award in 2006 The actor-turned-filmmaker, who launched Madhuri Dixit has given several gems to Bollywood cinema.

When we talk about Bollywood's most iconic filmmakers, Subhash Ghai's name immediately comes to our mind. But did you know that before becoming a celebrated director, he had ventured into acting? Yes, you read that right! After delivering a successful movie, he moved away from the spotlight to work behind the camera. Additionally, he made Madhuri Dixit, the dance diva and queen of expressions, a household name. Let's find out about his remarkable journey and his undying passion for cinema.

Subhash Ghai made his acting debut in the early 60s with some brief but notable roles. However, he got a permanent role in his blockbuster film Aradhana starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in 1969. Though he was not in the lead role, it was enough to get him recognition.

Later she starred in films like Umang, Bharat Ke Shaheed, Sherni and Natak. But Ghai was not happy being another struggling actor in Bollywood. So, he turned to direction in 1979 and took up his first directorial project Kalicharan. The film was a blockbuster, starring Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy in the lead roles. After this, he directed films like Karz, Hero, Saudagar, Karma, Pardes, Taal and became the man who shaped the face of mainstream Bollywood cinema for decades.

In 1989, Subhash Ghai took a chance and re-introduced Madhuri Dixit in Ram Lakhan opposite Anil Kapoor. The actress had done just one film, which was a flop in Bollywood. But later with her charming acting and great dancing skills, she became an overnight sensation. After that, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl never looked back and Ghai became her godfather in the industry. He also recieved a National Film Award as a producer for 2006 film Iqbal.

What makes Subhash Ghai's journey remarkable is that he dared to evolve himself by not being afraid of change. His journey from a forgotten actor to a blockbuster director proves that success doesn't mean walking on the same path, it means how many risks you take to find your own way.

