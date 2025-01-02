When and where to watch 82nd Golden Globe Awards, look out for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The awards season this year will begin with the prestigious 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This award show is also very special for Indian cinephiles because Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' is in the race to get the Golden Globe Award 2025. Soon the 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be live-streamed on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2024 from 6:30 am. All We Imagine As Light has been nominated in two categories. Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's Golden Globes.

All We Imagine As Light nominations

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' is also nominated in the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This film is nominated in two categories: Best Director and the other is Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).

Payal Kapadia and All We Imagine As Light's domination

Payal Kapadia and her film were highly appreciated at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film has also been nominated for Critics Choice Awards 2025. It also won the Best Foreign Language Film at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards 2024. It has also won the Best International Film at Florida Film Critics Circle Awards 2024. All We Imagine As Light also won the Best Feature Film at Gotham Awards 2024.

Now in the 82nd Golden Globe Awards too, the eyes of the Indian audience are fixed on Payal Kapadia's film. Every Indian cinema lover wants the film 'All We Imagine As Light' to get the deserved recognition as Payal's film did not get a chance to be nominated for the Oscars this year.

A look at other nominations

There are many such names in the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, about which the audience is excited. In this, Emilia Perez is at the forefront, she has reached the top with 10 nominations. At the same time, 'The Brutalist' has got 7 nominations, while the suspense drama Conclave has got 6 nominations. From television, 'The Bear' is included in the list of winning awards with 5 nominations.

