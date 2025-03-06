77th Critics' Choice Awards: Kani Kusruti to Prithviraj nominated in major categories | Check full list A panel of 59 reputable cinema critics make up the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) jury, which includes Anupama Chopra as chairperson and Sucharita Tyagi as vice-chairperson.

The Film Critics Guild unveiled the nominations for the highly anticipated 7th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards. This awards ceremony annually celebrates the finest talent across short films, web series, and feature films. This year, a new category for documentaries has been introduced, further expanding its recognition of excellence across all languages and platforms in India. Let's have a look at the Critics' Choice Awards 2025 nominations here.

Short Film Nominations

Best Short Film

1. IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

2. Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

3. Obur

4. Taak (Tracker)

5. Virundhu (The Feast)

Best Director

1. Bonita Rajpurohit for IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

2. Prateek Vats for Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

3. Faraz Ali for Obur

4. Ajai Vishwanath for Starch

5. Udit Khurana for Taak (Tracker)

Best Actor

1. Kayan Dadyburjor for Halfway

2. Kumar Chheda for Halfway

3. Harish Khanna for Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

4. Aaqib Nazir Dinda for Obur

5. George Vijay for Virundhu (The Feast)

Best Actress

1. Menuka Pradhan for Crossing Borders

2. Sheeba Chaddha for Night Queen

3. Indu Sharma for Riha (Unlocked)

4. Gayatri Patel Bahl for Starch

5. Jyoti Dogra for Taak (Tracker)

Best Writing

1. Bonita Rajpurohit for IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

2. Vindhya Gupta for Jooyein (Lice)

3. Faraz Ali for Obur

4. Akhil Lotlikar and Tanmay Gemini for The Slow Train

5. Rishi Chandna and Rahul Srivastava for Virundhu (The Feast)

Best Cinematography

1. Kartik Parmar for Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)

2. Appu Prabhakar for Crossing Borders

3. Avinash Arun Dhaware for Monsoon Walk

4. Anand Bansal for Obur

5. Tarkash Mehta for Taak (Tracker)

Documentary Nominations

1. Against the Tide

2. And, Towards Happy Alleys

3. Nocturnes

4. Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)

5. The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations

Best Web Series

1. Brinda

2. Freedom at Midnight

3. Killer Soup

4. Poacher

5. Raat Jawaan Hai

Best Director

1. Surya Manoj Vangala for Brinda

2. Nikkhil Advani for Freedom at Midnight

3. Abhishek Chaubey for Killer Soup

4. Richie Mehta for Poacher

5. Sumeet Vyas for Raat Jawaan Hai

Best Actor

1. Mihir Godbole for Lampan

2. Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai

3. Barun Sobti for Raat Jawaan Hai

4. Kay Kay Menon for Shekhar Home

5. Tahir Raj Bhasin for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2

Best Actress

1. Swastika Mukherjee for Bijoya

2. Trisha Krishnan for Brinda

3. Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup

4. Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

5. Anjali Anand for Raat Jawaan Hai

Best Supporting Actor

1. Rajesh Tailang for Bandish Bandits S2

2. Rajendra Chawla for Freedom at Midnight

3. Rajesh Khattar for Murder in Mahim

4. Faisal Malik for Panchayat S3

5. Dibyendu Bhattacharya for Poacher

Best Supporting Actress

1. Divya Dutta for Bandish Bandits S2

2. Nidhi Bisht for Maamla Legal Hai

3. Sai Tamhankar for Manvat Murders

4. Kani Kusruti for Poacher

5. Priya Bapat for Raat Jawaan Hai

Best Writing

1. Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi for Bandish Bandits S2

2. Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna for Brinda

3. Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor for Freedom at Midnight

4. Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran for Poacher

5. Khyati Anand Puthran for Raat Jawaan Hai

Feature Films Nomination

Best Film

1. All We Imagine As Light

2. Amar Singh Chamkila

3. Family

4. Girls Will Be Girls

5. Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

6. Laapataa Ladies

7. Manjummel Boys

8. Padatik

9. Paradise

10. Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Best Director

1. Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light

2. Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

3. Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls

4. Chidambaram for Manjummel Boys

5. Dominic Sangma for Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Best Actor

1. Prithviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

3. Abhishek Bachchan for I Want To Talk

4. Soori for Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

5. Chandan Sen for Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)

Best Actress

1. Kani Kusruti for All We Imagine As Light

2. Preeti Panigrahi for Girls Will Be Girls

3. Anna Ben for Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

4. Darshana Rajendran for Paradise

5. Urvashi for Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Best Supporting Actor

1. Anjan Dutt for Chaalchitra Ekhon

2. Raghav Juyal for Kill

3. Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam

4. Ravi Kishan for Laapataa Ladies

5. Mahendra Perera for Paradise

Best Supporting Actress

1. Divya Prabha for All We Imagine As Light

2. Kani Kusruti for Girls Will Be Girls

3. Sai Abhinaya for Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

4. Chhaya Kadam for Laapataa Ladies

5. Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Best Writing

1. Anand Ekarshi for Aattam

2. Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light

3. Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai and Divy Nidhi Sharma for Laapataa Ladies

4. Chidambaram for Manjummel Boys

5. Dominic Sangma for Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Best Cinematography

1. Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

2. Ranabir Das for All We Imagine As Light

3. Rafey Mehmood for Kill

4. Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys

5. Tojo Xavier for Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Best Editing

1. Aarti Bajaj for Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Shivkumar V Panicker for Kill

3. Vivek Harshan for Manjummel Boys

4. Srijit Mukherjee for Padatik

5. A Sreekar Prasad for Paradise

A panel of 59 reputable cinema critics make up the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) jury. In addition to Anuj Kumar, Saibal Chatterjee, Rahul Desai, Sachin Chatte, Shomini Sen, Udita Jhunjhunwala, Aditya Shrikrishna, Ajay Brahmatmaj, Akhil Arora, Anmol Jamwal, Renuka Vyavahare, Rohit Khilnani, Bhawana Somaaya, Deepak Dua, Gopinath Rajendran, and numerous others representing print, radio, broadcast, and digital media, the jury also includes Anupama Chopra as chairperson, Sucharita Tyagi as vice-chairperson, and Bharathi Pradhan as treasurer.