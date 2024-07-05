7 Web-series similar to Mirzapur you can binge-watch anytime

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mirzapur similar web shows

One of the most-awaited shows Mirzapur season 3 has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Guddu Pandit has now embarked on a new path, aiming to establish a new gangster empire. This particular crime-thriller series has hooked and intrigued everyone for the previous two seasons. Let's take a look at several web series similar to Mirzapur which explore themes of betrayal, bloodshed and gangster-violende.

1. Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok tells the story of a police officer who is assigned the case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. When the four suspects flee, the officer pursues them and lands in the netherworld, Paatal Lok. The show stars Jaideep Ahalwat, Swastika Mukherjee, Niharika Dutt and Ishwak Singh among others.

2. Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows tells the story of the Sabharwal family with the possibility of an escape to paradise. But a daring move by Kabir leads to Victor's arrest. The show stars Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur and Nithya Menen among others.

3. Tandav

Tandav tells the story of Samar kills his father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh, to gain more power. However, he must make his moves carefully lest his secret spill out to the public. The show stars Shonali Nagrani, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover and Sarah Jane Dias.

4. Rangbaaz

Rangbaaz tells the story of Shiv Prakash Shukla, a simple 25-year-old boy from Gorakhpur, who rises to become one of the most feared and infamous gangsters in the country who works for corrupt politicians and businessmen. The show stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Saqib Saleem, Jimmy Shergill, Aahana Kumra and Gul Panag among others.

5. Sacred Games

Sacred Games tells the story of police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip about the location of criminal overlord Ganesh Gaitonde, he embarks on a chase around Mumbai in what becomes a dangerous cat-and-mouse game. The show stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande and Radhika Apte among others.

6. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo tells the story of a powerful matriarch who leads a covert drug cartel in the lawless desert. The show stars Angira Dhar, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Udit Arora and Dimple Kapadia among others.

7. City of Dreams

City of Dreams is the story of an assassination attempt on a key political figure who sparks off a war between his son and daughter who fight each other for ultimate power. The show stars Priya Bapat, Flora Saini, Eijaz Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Pavleen Gujral and Amrita Bagchi.

