7 underrated Holi songs that should be a part of your party playlist | Check full list Holi, the festival of colours, is here. On the occasion, we have several song options for your Holi playlist.

The festival of colours is here. The enthusiasm of this festival will double up with explosive and party songs. To celebrate it with full enthusiasm, you should also get your special Holi playlist ready. Let us make your work easier. Songs like Rang Barse (Silsila), Holi ke Din (Sholay), Do Me a Favor (Waqt: The Race Against Time), and Go Pagal (Jolly LLB 2) must already be in your playlist. That is why we have brought for you those songs, which you might have rarely heard but will set the tone for your party.

Thaaye Thaaye

Recently, the first film, 'Do Patti,' from Kriti Sanon's production house, was released on Netflix. In this suspense-thriller film, Kriti Sanon is seen in a double role. Kajol was also in the role of a police officer in the film. Shaheer Sheikh played the lead role in the film. There is a Holi song in the film, named 'Thaaye Thaaye'. After this song, there is a big twist in the film. By the way, this song can add more charm to your Holi party this time.

Holi Aayi Re

Malini Awasthi and Vishal Mishra's new song was released just two weeks ago, and it is a hit on YouTube. A glimpse of folk music is seen in this song of Coke Studio. The lyrics of the song are 'Holi Aayi Re. '

Holi Braj Ma

Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Malti Chahar, Abhimanyu as well as Utkarsh Sharma were seen in the film 'Genius'. A Holi song by Himesh Reshammiya and Jubin Nautiyal in Utkarsh's film is amazing. The lyrics of this song are 'Holi Brij Ma'. This song can add enthusiasm to any party. Famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir has written its lyrics. This song sounds like Paheli's Phir Raat Kati and like this song, Holi Brij Ma also has a lovely folk song.

Rang Daalo

When a song is sung by famous artists like Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, then there is no doubt about its being powerful. 'Rang Daalo' from Bollywood film 'Banaras' is one such song, which starts with Sonu Nigam's long alaap amidst the rhythmic sounds of dholak and tabla. Himesh Reshammiya has composed its music. Ashmit Pate, Urmila Matondkar and Dimple Kapadia are seen in this song.

Holi Ke Rang Ma

Aamir Khan's beloved son made his debut on OTT with 'Maharaj'. This film was released on Netflix. There was a Holi song at the beginning of the film, 'Holi Ke Rang Ma'. Junaid Khan and Shalini Panday's strong dance number was also seen in this song. Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan gave their voice to this song. Talking about the film, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh have played important roles in the film.

Holiyan

The film 'Veda' could not do wonders in theaters nor on OTT, but there is a great song in the film. John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh are seen together in this song. The song is based on Holi, and its title is 'Holiyan'. You will be forced to dance to every beat of this song.

Chan Ke Mohalla

'Chan Ke Mohalla' from Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai's film 'Action Replay' composed by Pritam Chakraborty, is a powerful song. Sunidhi Chauhan has brought life to this song with her voice. This 3:45-minute track mainly features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Neha Dhupia. Aditya Roy Kapur and Rannvijay Singh also appear. This year, you can make this foot-tapping number a part of your playlist.

