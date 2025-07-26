7 Bengali films featuring Rahul Bose that should be on your watchlist On Rahul Bose's 58th birthday, let's have a look at the must-watch Bengali films of the well-known actor Rahul Bose, which you can watch on the OTT streaming platforms.

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, who is known for his versatile acting, is celebrating his 58th birthday on July 27, 2025. Bose is a multi-talented Indian actor, director, screenwriter, social activist, and rugby player. He has featured in several Hindi and Bengali films in his acting career so far.

For those who may not know, besides acting, Rahul Bose also tried his luck in directing and screenwriting. He made his directorial debut with the 2001 film 'Everybody Says I'm Fine!', where he explored the lives of characters in a Mumbai hair salon and even received positive reviews from the audience and critics upon its release for its unique storyline. On his birthday, let's take a look at seven Bengali films featuring Rahul Bose which should be on your watchlist.

A look at 7 must-watch Bengali films of Rahul Bose

1. Mr. and Mrs. Iyer

The film 'Mr and Mrs Iyer' revolves around the story of a Tamil Brahmin woman who saves an unknown Muslim man's life when communal rioting breaks out by pretending to be a married Hindu couple. Directed by Aparna Sen, the film stars Rahul Bose, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Bhisham Sahni in the key roles. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.9 and is available on YouTube.

2. Kalpurush

The 2005 Bengali film 'Kalpurush' is written and directed by Buddhadev Dasgupta and features veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, Rahul Bose and Sameera Reddy in the main roles. The movie tells the story of a man who struggles with his memories of his powerful father. The director and producer of the film, Jhamu Sughand and Bhddhadev Dasgupta, won the National Film Award in the 'Best Feature Film' category. It is available on JioHotstar.

3. Anuranan

The romantic drama film 'Anuranan' is co-written and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. It stars Rahul Bose, Rituparna Sengupta and Raima Sen in the lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and has an IMDb rating of 6.8. Those who haven't watched this movie can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Antaheen

The 2009 film 'Antaheen' is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and features Rahul Bose, Radhika Apte and Aparna Sen in the lead roles. This Bengali-language film received good reviews from the viewers and even won the National Film Award in the 'Best Feature Film' category. It is available to stream on YouTube.

5. Laptop

Kaushik Ganguly's directorial 'Laptop' is a drama film which revolves around a stolen Laptop which becomes a witness to the lives of those who own it from time to time. Besides Rahul Bose, the film features Aparajita Adhya, Gaurav Chakrabarty, The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Rajesh Sharma and others in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7, it is available on YouTube.

6. The Japanese Wife

The 2010 film 'The Japanese Wife' is a romantic drama film which is directed by Aparna Sen. The Bengali-language film features Rahul Bose, Chigusa Tataku and Raima Sen in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of a Bengali school teacher who marries his Japanese pen pal through letters, without ever meeting her in person. With an IMDb rating of 7.6, the movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Madam Sengupta

Rahul Bose's recently released film 'Madam Sengupta' is a crime thriller Bengali film which is directed by Sayantan Ghosal. It features Rahul Bose, Rituparna Sengupta, and Kaushik Sen in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of a famed cartoonist who is in search of her daughter's killer. The plot continues when she finds out the sinister trail of poetic murders, which leads back to her estranged ex-husband. Produced under the banner of Nandy movies, the film was released in theatres on July 4, 2025.

