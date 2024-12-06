5 Bollywood jodis we bet you are excited to watch on screen in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Upcoming Bollywood's onscreen jodis of 2025

After an interesting 2024, Bollywood fans are super-excited for the new year where they will witness never-before-seen pairing of their favourite stars. Several important films like Sikandar, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to War 2, several big-budgeted Bollywood films are in the pipeline and are slated to hit the big screens in 2025. Below is the list of B-town stars, who will be seen together on the screens and cinephiles are already super-excited.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan - The two stars are all set to share screen space in an exciting new project under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film on floors last month in November and as per a media report, it is being said that the project is titled Tharki. It is touted to be a quirky love story.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor - Sidharth Malhotra confirmed that he is indeed collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. The film will revolve around a wealthy businessman (played by Sidharth) who falls in love with a modern artist (played by Janhvi) from Kerala.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma - The shooting of the film titled Ul Jalool Ishq recently wrapped up. The romantic drama is directed by celebrity designer-turned-director Manish Malhotra. Apart from Fatima and Vijay, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon - Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon for the first time in Aanand L Rai's directorial Tere Ishk Mein. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. The romantic drama film is said to be on the lines of Dhanush's 2013 release Raanjhanaa.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor - Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor - Helmed by Advait Chandan, the romantic drama film is set to hit the cinemas on February 7, 2024. Advait last directed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which tanked miserably at the box office.