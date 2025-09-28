'120 Bahadur' makers release second teaser on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary | Watch Farhan Akhtar has given fans a treat on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary today, as he released the second teaser of his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, with Lata Mangeshkar's iconic patriotic song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' playing in the background.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is in the news for his upcoming film '120 Bahadur.' On Sunday, the makers of this patriotic film released the film's new poster along with its second teaser.

For the unversed, September 28, 2025 marks Lata Mangeshkar's 96th birth anniversary. The makers took the occasion to share the second teaser of their film to pay tribute to Lata ji. The Nightingale's popular patriotic song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' can be heard in the background of the film's second teaser.

120 Bahadur's 2nd teaser is all about the valour and sacrifice of soldiers

The second teaser for the film '120 Bahadur' was shared on Sunday from Excel Movie Entertainment's Instagram account. Paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, the makers wrote, 'Parakram. Deshbhakti. Balidan. Commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La, 1962. 120 Bahadur — Teaser 2 Out Now. #120Bahadur, releasing in cinemas on 21st November. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur'.

120 Bahadur is based on the 1962 India-China War

This patriotic song by Lata Mangeshkar commemorates the sacrifices made by soldiers during the 1962 India-China War. Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' is also based on the story of the soldiers martyred in the Rezang La War. Today, September 28, on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, the film's makers released the teaser with her popular song.

Watch the teaser here:

120 Bahadur cast

The film features an ensemble cast. Have a look at major star cast of '120 Bahadur' here.

Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati

Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwari Singh

Ajinkya Deo as Brigade Commander

Eijaz Khan as Commanding Officer

Ankit Siwach

Vivan Bhatena

Dhanveer Singh

Sahib Verma

Sparsh Walia

Ashutosh Shukla

Atul Singh

Brijesh Karanwal

Devendra Ahirwar

Digvijay Pratap

Mrunal Thakur

Paresh Rawal

Hussain Dalal

120 Bahadur makers and release date

'120 Bahadur' will be released on November 21, 2025. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film was shot in Ladakh.

