120 Bahadur made tax-free in Delhi, announces CM Rekha Gupta to boost film’s message As a special tribute to the brave soldiers, the Delhi government has decided to make the film tax-free in Delhi from November 28. Directed by Rajneesh 'Reji' Ghai, 120 Bahadur stars Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

New Delhi:

In the capital, Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' tax-free. The film, released on November 21, is based on the bravery of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment. In a post on the social media platform, Gupta stated that '120 Bahadur' is a tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company of the 13th Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly at Rezang La during the 1962 India-China War.

The Delhi Chief Minister said in the post, 'As a special tribute to the brave soldiers, the Delhi government has decided to make the film tax-free in Delhi from November 28.' The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

Farhan thanks Rekha Gupta

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram profile to thank the Delhi CM on making his tax free in the capital. It is significant to note that 120 Bahadur grossed Rs 2.4 crore domestically on its opening day. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is jointly produced by Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Amit Chandra's Trigger Happy Studios.

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh

Directed by Rajneesh 'Reji' Ghai, 120 Bahadur stars Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh. Raashii Khanna plays Shagun Kanwar, Shaitan Singh's wife. The film depicts a pivotal moment in Indian military history when 120 Indian soldiers displayed bravery by standing firm against 3,000 Chinese soldiers.

120 Bahadur was screened at IFFI

The film was also screened at the International Film Festival of India 2025 (IFFI) in Goa. At the time, Farhan Akhtar expressed hope that it could be made tax-free. Akhtar stated that the Battle of Rezang La is not a story that many people generally know. Therefore, making this film tax-free will certainly help spread this story far and wide, as people learn about Shaitan Singh and those 120 soldiers.

