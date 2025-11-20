Real-life story: What happened in the Battle of Rezang La The Battle of Rezang La has since become a cornerstone of Indian military folklore. So much so that now the story is all set to become a cinematic spectacle. But before the release of 120 Bahadur, know about the story of Indian Army's triumph.

The Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, during the 1962 India-China War, is considered one of the most heroic military battles in world history. More than six decades later, the story continues to inspire books, memorials and now cinema, as 120 Bahadur aims to bring this remarkable chapter to the screen.

With only hours left for Farhan Akhtar-led 120 Bahadur to hit the screens, let's know all about the Battle of Rezang La and the valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

When Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his troop did the unthinkable

It all began on the night of November 18, 1962, when temperature reached around -25 degrees Celsius. The Indian Army was deployed at Rezang La, a mountain pass in the Chushul sector to protect Ladakh. If China had succeeded in crossing this pass, it would have gained control over all of Ladakh. C company of the 13th Kumaon Battalion, led by Major Shaitan Singh, was deployed there. Most of the soldiers in this battalion were from Haryana, having never seen snow before. Moreover, these soldiers had no training in fighting in extreme cold, nor were they equipped with any special clothing to combat this cold. But they had valour and courage that made them accomplish the unthinkable.

Outnumbered, but not outgunned

It was around 3:30 am when the battle unfolded at an altitude of nearly 18,000 feet, in freezing temperature. Chinese soldiers were advancing towards Rezang La from the front. Indian soldiers retaliated. Gradually, news came from each platoon deployed there that hundreds of Chinese soldiers were approaching them. The total number of Chinese soldiers was over 5,000. Meanwhile, on the other side, only 120 Indian soldiers were holding the position.

Major Shaitan Singh ordered his men to open fire as soon as Chinese soldiers came within the firing range with LMLs, LMGs, and mortars. Despite being surrounded by Chinese soldiers from all three sides, Indian defenders fought to the last bullet and beyond, never to fall back or abandon their post despite relentless attack from China. The odds were starkly uneven: thousands of Chinese soldiers pitted against just 120 men. Yet, the Kumaon regiment repelled the first two onslaughts with precision firing and hand-to-hand combat.

When the reinforcements reached the site later, 114 Indian soldiers were found dead at their posts, many in firing positions, rifles still in hand. It had become a scene symbolising unmatched courage.

Legacy of courage

Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led from the front and moved between posts while under attack, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour.

The Battle of Rezang La has since become a cornerstone of Indian military folklore. In 2021, India inaugurated a revamped war memorial at Chushul to honor the soldiers so their legacy is remembered by future generations. The story has long deserved a cinematic retelling, and now it finally gets one.

120 Bahadur: The battle comes alive on screen

This story now comes to life in the form of film 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai. Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Amit Chandrra, it stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach in supporting roles. It attempts to recreate the never-seen kind of bravery and sacrifice by 120 Indian soldiers who made that fabled last stand at Rezang La.

