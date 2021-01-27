Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOYOHONEYSINGH Saiyaan Ji Song: Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar's track starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is all about booze & glamour

No party is complete without Yo Yo Honey Singh songs. Be it Punjabi or Hindi, the singer has given a lot of tracks to groove to. Adding to the list is his latest composition titled 'Saiyaan Ji' that has released just a few hours back. Crooned by Yo Yo & Neha Kakkar, the song happens to feature Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunting her curves in the most glamourous dresses. It was one of the much-awaited songs of the month and has been released and can be found on T-Series's YouTube handle. This happens to be the third collaboration between the actress and the singer after 'Dil Chori' and 'Care Ni Karda.'

Taking to Instagram, both of them announced the song's release. Honey Singh wrote, "Get Ready to Go Crazy!! #SaiyaanJi Out Now !!! Link in bio. Featuring sensational @nehakakkar and starring beautiful @nushrrattbharuccha." While Nushrratt wrote alongside the video, "#SaiyaanJi is out and ELECTRIC Tune in now! Link in bio."

Just a few days back, the singer shared a BTS video with Nushrratt from the sets of the song. He wrote, "It’s me and Nushrratt on the sets of #SaiyaanJi . Watch the sneak-peak and the fun chit chats that went in the making of this blockbuster. Releasing on 27th January!"

The lyrics of the song are penned by Honey Singh, Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala & produced by Honey Singh. The video is directed by Mihir Gulati and will be soon seen becoming a buzz on the internet. Its teaser video grabbed over 34 lakhs views in one day which leaves us wondering a sto how the song will perform.

Watch Saiyaan Ji full song here:

Coming back to the singers, this is not the first time that Honey Singh & Neha have come up for a song. In the past, there have been some successful collaborations for music videos that have left the audience amazed.

Talking about Nushrratt, she will next be seen in the horror film 'Chorrii', 'Hurdang' opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, and Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari.