Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi: Divya Khosla Kumar looks sassy in recreated version of Falguni Pathak's song

Divya Khosla Kumar has recreated Falguni Pathak's iconic Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi song

Divya Khosla Kumar has recreated Falguni Pathak's iconic Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, following the trend of recreating old tracks. The Indian music space has lately been recreating old tracks with a new flair and the formula seems to be working good. Now, Falguni Pathak's 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' has been recreated and features Divya Khosla Kumar in the video while Neha Kakkar Has lent her voice for the song. The song was shared by various Bollywood stars including John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra on their social media accounts.

The new version has an interesting setup, it transports us to 3010 where no life exists and there is just a robot who finds a camera that has a message from a guy for Sitara (played by Divya Khosla Kumar). The video message takes us to flashback and captures the lead's love story.

The song has garnered over 10 million views within 24 hours of its release. Divya took to her Twitter account to share the information with her fans. She tweeted, "#YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi crosses 10 million views in less than 24 hours!! I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love, appreciation and support"

Meanwhile, Divya will also be seen opposite John Abraham in Satayamev Jayate 2. The actress who made her debut with Akshay Kumar's Abb Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo wasn't seen in films after her marriage with T-series owner Bhushan Kumar. Divya has also tried her hands in direction with Yaariyan and Sanam Re.