World Music Day 2021: Importance, history, Wishes, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers

World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. Popularly called 'Make Music Day', and 'Fête de la Musique' in French, this day marks the importance of music in everyone's life. according to a survey, 92% of Indians take solace in music during their hard times. Music is not just a healing therapy, it also ensures a good mood and healthy mental well-being. On this day, people step out on the streets to play and enjoy music. It is an open event where anyone can join and play music. However, with the Covid19 pandemic this year, the World Music Day celebrations are restricted to everyone's homes.

World Music Day is celebrated alongside International Yoga Day. Both music and Yoga play an important role in maintaining sanity for everyone. Not just musicians, but everyone celebrates this day with full enthusiasm.

World Music Day: History and Significance

In France, the country's Culture Ministry decided to provide people with a music holiday in the 1980s. The aim was to celebrate a day with free and live music everywhere from streets to gardens. The first World Music Day was celebrated in 1982 in France after the government announced June 21 as a National holiday on account of Fête De La Musique (festival of music).

French Minister of Art and Culture, Jack Lange and Maurice Fleuret, started Fete de la Musique in Paris. Fleuret was a French composer, music journalist, festival organiser and radio producer

World Music Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages

Music has a way of slithering into people’s lives no matter how busy someone is and that is one of the best qualities of music. Have a happy World Music Day! Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy. -Ludwig van Beethoven I think music in itself is healing. It's an explosive expression of humanity. It's something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we're from, everyone loves music. ― Billy Joel Everything in the universe has a rhythm, everything dances. Maya Angelou Music is the best gift of life so appreciate it and enjoy it. Happy World Music Day! Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. — Plato Life without music is like food without salt, bland and tasteless. Wish you all a very happy World Music Day! Music can touch your hearts even if you don’t know what language the song is in. Happy World Music Day! When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest. – Henry David Thoreau The best way to connect with our inner selves is to listen to a beautiful song each day. Happy World Music Day!

World Music Day 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

