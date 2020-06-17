Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Who is 'maha kanjoos' and who is 'makkhi choos' in Gulabo Sitabo's latest foot-tapping song 'Kanjoos'

Amazon Prime Video released a fun, foot-tapping song called 'Kanjoos' from the movie Gulabo Sitabo today. Composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Puneet Sharma, the song has been sung by Mika Singh. This latest song from the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie is full of energy and will force you to groove along.

So, who amongst the two is a makkhi choos and a maha kanjoos? Watch the music video to find out!

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

The film premiered with approximately 16 language subtitles. It will be available in Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English upon its release on June 12.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here-

Watch Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review here-

