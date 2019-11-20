Image Source : TWITTR Top 10 Ghazal songs: Where and how to Watch Ghazals Online

In the world of music, ghazals have a distinct place. With their fine Urdu verses, subtle nuances and music that connects the soul with the divine, they open floodgates to the most hidden and deepest of feelings in us. We all have a dedicated list of our favourite ghazals in which we find solace. Ghazal singing, over the years, has evolved and transformed a lot. It has become easier to understand and comprehend, and thus much easier to be enjoyed by the masses, who take keen interest in the Ghazals. Especially, the language has become easier to understand, and thus it can be enjoyable too. Some of the most popular ghazal singers include Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Pankaj Udhas and Anup Jalota.

Here are 10 popular ghazal songs of all times that will stay with us forever.

Ranjish Hi Sahi (Mehdi Haasan)

Kuch Na Kuch Toh Zaroor Hona Hai (Jagjit Singh)

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa (Ghulam Ali)

Ae Gham E Zindagi (Pankaj Udhas)

Bas Yahi Soch Ke (Anup Jalota)

Khuda Humko Aisi Khudai Na De (Chitra Singh)

Jab Us Zulf Ki Baat (Mehdi Haasan)

Aaye Hain Samjhane Log (Jagjit Singh)

Fasle Aise Bhi (Ghulam Ali)

Deewaron Se Milkar Rona (Pankaj Udhas)

Where and how to Watch and Listen Ghazal songs online

Your all-time favourite ghazals are readily available for viewing on YouTube. You can also visit Gaana.com, Wynkmusic and Saregama apps and listen to ghazal songs online.