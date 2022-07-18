Viral videos of BTS' Suga break the internet! Watch K-pop star's surprise dance at PSY's concert

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DAIIYMINSUGA Suga's surprise performance on That That at PSY live concert

Viral videos of BTS' Suga have sent the ARMY into a meltdown. The K-pop star gave his fans a pleasant surprise as he joined PSY for a performance on 'That That' during a live concert. Suga dressed in an oversized shirt and scrapped jeans held the mic in his hand and sand and danced to the duo's recent collaboration. ARMY certainly did not expect it and they definitely didn't regret it.

Videos of Suga's performance with PSY have gone viral on social media. Suga was a ball of energy as he entered the stage and he nailed the act as he danced in perfect sync. Complementing him for the same, a user wrote, "I didn't know how much I needed this "that that" performance until now...omg Suga and Psy's energy is unmatched. YOONGI MARRY ME.. HE'S SO HOT FOR THIS.. Keep streaming jack in the box and yet to come aswell."

"I’ll likely NEVER stop smiling/screaming about the fact that Yoongi performed That That live with Psy. My heart!!!" said another excited fan. Sharing Suga's video on That That a user tweeted, "IM DREAMING!?!?!?!OMG THAT THAT LIVE PERFORMANCE WITH SUGA AND PSY !!!!"

When That That was announced, the announcement appeared to be a historic moment as two of the biggest stars in K-pop teamed up for the first time. The leading track had been promoted with an illustration of Psy in full cowboy attire, posing in a desert scene while rocking shades and a fringed, buckskin jacket.

Talking about the collaboration with Psy, the BTS artist said, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous." "It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way," added Suga.

Psy 9th, set to release on Friday, promises an exciting list of celebrity collaborations, including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora's 1984 single 'When the Rain Begins to Fall' with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO, and 'Happier' with k-pop artist Crush.

