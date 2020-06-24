Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUNBURNFESTIVAL Vini Vici, MATTN to headline 'virtual' Sunburn festival

The Sunburn Home Festival, virtual edition of the popular EDM gala, will be held in July this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artistes like Vini Vici, MATTN, Bassjackers, Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers, Sartek, ANKYTRIXX, Arsh, Bullzeye and SEQU3L will perform at the two -day music festival, scheduled to take place on July 11 and 12.

The virtual music festival will include over 12 hours of foot-tapping music and interactive dialogues between artistes and fans.

According to the organisers, the highlight of the event is the incorporation of Extended Reality Technology (XR).

"We have a fantastic production and visual experience planned along with a powerpacked lineup of leading international and Indian artistes. We are thrilled to introduce state-of-the-art XR technology for the first time in India and this will definitely be a gamechanger in the events domain. Not only that, this will be the first in a series of monthly online festivals, and I can confidently say that this is the next stage of home entertainment," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said.

Tickets for the two-day event are priced at Rs 99 for a single-day pass and Rs 149 for a two-day pass.

