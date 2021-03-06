VIDEO | Shivin Narang, Apoorva Arora's song Dooriyan is about relationships and heartbreaks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APOOARORA Shivin Narang, Apoorva Arora's song Dooriyan is about relationships and heartbreaks

After charming the viewers with Ek Tukda Dhoop Ka song in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, singer-songwriter Raghav Chaitanya dropped another track in his soulful voice about relationships and heartbreaks. Starring Shivin Narang of Beyhadh 2 fame and Apoorva Arora who shot to fame with College Romance and her various roles in popular web shows, the song talks of valuing love.

Dooriyan song has been finely composed by Anurag Saikia, who previously composed 'Ek Tukda Dhoop.' The song has been beautifully written by Kunaal Vermaa and it intends to make listeners think about the decisions one makes in a relationship and the value of losing your love. Directed by Inside Edge Fame - Karan Anshuman, the music video showcases the story of a young couple experiencing the highs & lows in their relationship. Shivin and Apoorva portraying as the couple are shown to have been parted while they are on trek. The gripping music video unfolds the story of Shivin desperately looking for his partner while memories from their past, perfectly summarizes how often we don't value what we have until it;s lost.

Watch Dooriyan Full Song here-

Commenting on the track launch, Raghav Chaitanya said, "Dooriyanis an emotional song and verycloseto my heart.The music videowillcertainlymake the audience hooked till the end. Dooriyan not only urges us to introspect but value our loved ones and Shivin and Apoorva have beautifully portrayed that message. I have always been wanting to release my song with VYRL Originals, and I’m extremely delighted to have launched Dooriyan with them. I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it,and it been a wonderful experience for me."

Excited about the release Shivin Narang said, "Cherishing and valuing love is so important and Dooriyan perfectly touches on that subject. Raghav has beautifully sung Kunaal Vermaa’s lyrics and Karan has craftily bought that to life with his direction in the video. People these days don’t think before they act, and I hope this song urges people to think once before taking any action. I had a great time shooting with Apoorva for this song and it was a lovely experience working with VYRL Originals. I really wish that Dooriyan connects with the audience."

Commenting on Dooriyan, Apoorva Arora said, "I love Raghav’s voice. The lyrics struck a chord with me and Anurag sir’s music has added soul to the song. I hope shivin and I have been able to add value to the song visually and the audience loves it as much as we do. Team VYRL has put in a lot of effort in brining all of this together and making it happen."

Watch Dooriyan song teaser here-