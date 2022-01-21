Salman Khan shares teaser of music video Main Chala, fans love his look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan's shares teaser of music video Main Chala, fans hail his look

Salman Khan revealed the teaser of his upcoming music video Main Chala on Instagram and announced that the romantic song co-starring Pragya Jaiswal will be released on January 22. The track has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Earlier, Iulia had given the vocals in Seeti Maar song for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Main Chala marks their another collaboration.

In the teaser, Salman sports long hair and a trimmed stubble. His open hair sway in the wind and in another instance, he wears a 'pagdi' and sports sunglasses. Pragya is seen in saree and looks great opposite the Bollywood superstar. Fans fell in love with Salman's look instantly.

Sharing the teaser of Main Chala, Salman wrote on Instagram, "Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now (sic)." The song is picturised among beautiful hills and the frames capture the exquisite natural beauty of the location. It has been co-directed by Shabina Khan and Director Gifty. It has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Guru, who is known for his numerous Punjabi and Hindi hit songs, most recently Dance Meri Rani, earlier praised Iulia's singing skills, saying, "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artiste but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."

Iulia further shared about the song, "Main chala is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We've put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people's souls. I'm grateful for it, I'm grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artiste, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone's hearts with Main Chala."

