Valimai Mother song out: Ajith Kumar's soul-stirring track garners 113,000 likes in just 30 mins

After a long wait, the makers dropped the lyric video of the second single from actor Ajith Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Valimai'. Titled 'Mother song'. the music video has garnered a whopping 113,000 likes on YouTube, within a matter of just 30 minutes of being released on Sunday. The song, which has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been rendered by Sid Sriram. The video received over 283,000 views in about half an hour of its release. The song has been trending on Twitter.

Sharing the emotional song on Twitter, the makers wrote, "MOTHER Two hearts. The uncelebrated bond Red heart. Here comes the soul-stirring #MotherSong from #Valimai Multiple musical notes."

The emotional number, which celebrates mothers, underlines the significance a mother holds in the life of a child.

Valimai's first song Naanga Vera Maari was also well received by the fans. It is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni. The lyrics have been penned by Vignesh Shivan.

The film, directed by H. Vinoth, is among the most expected films of next year. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film has Nirav Shah as its cinematographer and Kadhir as its art director. The official release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

