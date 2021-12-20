Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Tip Tip Barsa to Nadiyon Paar, old hits returned as remixes in 2021-- why nothing new?

The trend of old tracks being rehashed as new ones is seeing a rise in the music industry. Remixes of old hit songs are rising in numbers as filmmakers try to preserve pace with sparkling new demands of the modern listeners. On one hand, where preferences for K-pop and hip hop is increasing among western audiences, Bollywood is busy scrambling old hit songs with current beats and catchy rhythms and sending them out at high decibels. The fashion of remakes has been in the industry for quite some time now. Previously, the pattern was to make a remix of a classic song and this year it went a step ahead when filmmakers eyed upon various Punjabi tracks and groovy numbers from the 90s era.

Interestingly, the unexpected spurt in remixes commenced with Honey Singh remixing yesteryear’s superhit ‘Dheere Dheere' and including Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor to jazz it up visually. The video was beautifully made although. But if you're like me, you would have rushed to YouTube and heard the original track for healing the damage.

Not just him but even Neha Kakkar, who began her musical journey by singing 'jagratas' is referred to as the uncrowned remix queen. She has recreated a number of tracks including-- 'Aankh marey,' 'Cheez badi,' 'Dilbar,' 'O saki saki' and others.

For someone who is a fan of Punjabi songs, the idea of remixing seems like a quick substitute for an acute shortage of creativity. A number of big films that were released this year had songs that had already performed well in their time.

Not just Hindi, but many songs from regional languages have also been mashed up with new beats, raps and lyrics. Here are some examples of the same:

Sakhiyan 2.0-

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar’s popular track Sakhiyan was a hit among the audience and perfect use of its fame was done by the makers of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's film 'Bell Bottom.'

Jee Ni Karda-

Another hit Punjabi track of 2012 was chosen to stand out by the makers of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson. The original song 'Dhoor' was sung by Manak-E while the new version was crooned by -- Jass Manak, Nikhita Gandhi and Manak-E.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui-

The recently released Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor starter had Jassi Sidhu’s popular track Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui but with some added beats, new lyrics and weird music.

Well, if you thought this was only the case with Punjabi tracks, then probably you are wrong!

Seeti Maar-

The song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani was a remake of the popular Telugu track Seeti Maar featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde from Duvvada Jagannadham.

Tip Tip Barsa-

However, the highlight of the year remained when Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' replaced Raveena Tandon from the iconic 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' and featured it on Katrina Kaif. Just in case you are unversed about this fact, 'Tip Tip Barsa' from 1994 release Mohra happens to be one of the iconic tracks of the 90s. Fans on social media got divided and everyone had one question in mind-- who did it better?

The dearth of expertise and the hurry to get a tune out is turning into an increasing number of remixes with each passing day. Maybe one in a 100 songs can be an amazing, stable remix. Maybe you can live with one song less within the movie.

Remixing if explained through euphemism is generally recycling and we generally recycle waste. But are these oldies really waste that they have to be re-tuned to make any more money out of it.

What's your take?