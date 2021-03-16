Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra stun fans as they share another look from music video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURBHI CHANDNA Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra stun fans as they share another look from the music video

Naagin 5 popular couple Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra treated their fans with an exciting surprise on Tuesday as they shared the first look from their upcoming music video.

The picture of the duo has gone viral on social media. Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram and shared the picture of herself and Sharad posing together. Along with pictures, Surbhi wrote a fun caption as she says they both are hot-looking humans, and she has asked her fans to guess the release date of her music video. She also gave a hint that it will be released next week.

She wrote, "These Two Hot. Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon. Can you guess the Release Date? Shoot your Guesses in the Comments Below. POSTER On its Way. Hint - A Lil Birdie told me its The Week That's Coming"

In the picture, the duo is looking super stylish. They can be seen donning a casual and chic look. Surbhi can be seen wearing a green T-shirt with blue denim shorts. Sharad is looking absolutely dapper in a checked shirt and white T-shirt.

Yesterday Sharad also shared took to his Instagram and shared the first look picture from the music video. In the picture, Sharad and Surbhi can be seen washing a bike.