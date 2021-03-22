Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra release teaser of music video Bepanah Pyaar; ask fans to tighten seatbelts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURBHI CHANDNA Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra release teaser of music video Bepanah Pyaar

Naagin 5 popular couple Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra treated their fans with an exciting surprise on Monday as they shared the teaser from their upcoming music video, 'Bepanah Pyaar'. The duo has been sharing several posters from the music video which are being loved by their fans.

The teaser starts a romantic note where Sharad and Surbhi are all drained in love while by the end the two lovers turn enemies. This again portrays the love-hate relationship of the couple just like in their tv show Naagin 5. The teaser has made the fans more excited for the upcoming music video which is going to release on March 24, 2021.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram Sharad wrote, "Hold on tight & fasten your seatbelts! #BepanahPyaar out on 24th March at 11AM. What do you think happens after that last shot? Take your guesses in the comments below."

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier, Surbhi had shared their first look from the video. Along with pictures, Surbhi wrote a fun caption as she says they both are hot-looking humans, and she has asked her fans to guess the release date of her music video. She wrote, "These Two Hot. Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon. Can you guess the Release Date? Shoot your Guesses in the Comments Below. POSTER On its Way. Hint - A Lil Birdie told me its The Week That's Coming"

The song is crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The music video is directed by Arif Khan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sharad and Surbhi were last seen in Naagin 5. The show also featured Mohit Sehgal as Naag Raj.