Sonu Nigam claims he is fed up with fans' questions on WhatsApp. Know why

Bollywood's famous singer Sonu Nigam is in Dubai with his family these days. He is spending his quarantine by doing Riyaz every day and is also spending time with his son. But one thing that has made him worried is the thousands of messages he receives on social media. Sonu has informed about this by sharing a video on Thursday and said that people send him so many messages due to which sometimes the important one gets lost on his WhatsApp. Not only this, but he also captioned the video as, "#SonuLiveD VLog 45 Koi mujhe WhatsApp se bachaaaaao."

Sonu Nigam said that in half a day he gets 1000 messages that by the night increase to two thousand. In the video he says, "You cannot expect me to reply to your message. You guys understand it is not possible for me to answer everyone. My father does not call me, I call him, he is also busy, and what are you guys doing?

You send 20-20 messages to all of me, you guys need to chill. Not everyone is sitting empty to watch WhatsApp videos, to read your good morning." He even said that due to this his work messages are left behind. Sonu Nigam further said that there is a difference between following and stalking. He even told such fans to now grow up.

He recently came to limelight when he alleged Bhushan Kumar of maligning his name for speaking out against favoritism in the music industry, resulting in a sharp rejoinder from the music mogul’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar who called the singer "thankless".

Nigam posted a video on Facebook on June 18, claiming that there are "bigger mafias" in the industry who call the shots regarding which artiste should work on a song. In the video, he had claimed that the music industry is controlled by two companies, without taking any names. The 46-year-old singer had also said that if this culture continues, people would hear about suicides from the music industry as well.

-With PTI inputs

