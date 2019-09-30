Shaan Birthday Special: Chand Sifarish to Tanha Dil, 7 timeless songs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 7 songs of Shaan you should never remove from your playlist

Indi Pop songs like Tanha Dil and Woh Pehli Baar have added rhythm and melody to all the 90s kids out there. And when we hear these songs, singer Shaan’s name is the one that pops in our mind. With the cutest smile and the soulful voice, Shaan has been touching the hearts of the listeners for many years. He has given songs like Behti Hawa Sa and Chand Sifarish which are still a popular choice for many. There is no denying that Shaan has the most refreshing voices among the singers of today and the charm in his songs will never fade away. Here are some of the best songs by Shaan that would make you feel nostalgic and miss old days-

Who Pehli Baar

Koi Kahe Kehta Hai

Who Ladki Hai Kahan

Kuch To Hua Hai

Tanha Dil

Behti Hawa Sa Tha Who

Chand Sifarish

