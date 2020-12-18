Sayonee title track: Jyoti Nooran adds laurels to song with her voice

Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Sayonee

The makers of musical-action thriller ‘Sayonee’ recently unveiled its title track and as expected the 90s cult classic song has been reprised in the most beautiful way and it is none other than Jyoti Nooran, who has lent her voice to make the song more melodious. In the track we see Tanmay Ssingh performing some power-packed stunts. The video starts with Tanmay holding a gun to kill the goon. We are also shown glimpses of Tanmay and Musskan Sethi’s cute love story in the film.

The musical-drama was released today. It had already left the viewers intrigued with the trailer and now, the film has made them fall in love with the leading duo's love story. Packed with action, drama and love, the film is helmed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal. Sayonee is about a couple madly in love but their life gets disrupted when Musskan gets kidnapped. Tanmay leaves no stone unturned to rescue his soulmate. On the other hand, Rahul Roy plays the role of the gangster in the film.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the makers released 'Mohabbat Ajnabee' song from the film 'Sayonee'. The song which shows the power of love is crooned by Sachet Tandon & Sukriti Kakar and music is given by Rangon. The track is penned down by Sohail Haider.

'Sayonee’ also stars Yograj Singh and Upasana Singh.

