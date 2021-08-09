Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Saath Kya Nibhaoge song: Sonu Sood, Niddhi Agerwal's chemistry stuns audience | WATCH

There's an exciting news for Sonu Sood's fans as his new single titled Saath Kya Nibhaoge, released on Monday. The Bollywood star is seen romancing Nidhhi Agerwal in the music video. The song is a rehashed version of Altaf Raja’s popular 90s track Tum To Thehre Pardesi. Directed by filmmaker Farah Khan, the song has been shot in Punjab and will see Sonu play the character of a farmer becoming a cop.

It has been sung by Altaf Raja while Tony Kakkar has joined the vocals. The latter has also composed and written the new lyrics. The major highlight of the song is Sonu Sood's presence.

Watch the song:

Sonu posted a picture of him posing with Farah and Niddhi from the sets of the song. "Creating some magic together @TheFarahKhan @AgerwalNidhhi," he captioned the post.

The team had shot the song in Punjab. "This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu had earlier said in the statement.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood will be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and Bollywood flicks "Prithviraj" and "Kisaan". Kisaan will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.